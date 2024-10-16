Local

Former President Jimmy Carter casts his ballot in the upcoming election

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book 'Faith: A Journey For All' in 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PLAINS, GA — Wednesday is day two of early voting in Georgia and the Carter Center confirms to WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien that Former President Jimmy Carter has cast his vote ahead of the November election.

During the Democratic National Convention in August, his grandson Jason Carter said, “My grandfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris!”

The nation’s longest living former president has been on hospice care since February 2023.

The Carter Center said the new centenarian voted by mail-in ballot, exactly two weeks after his 100th birthday.

