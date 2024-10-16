Local

Raffensperger: More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots of the first day of early voting

Georgia I voted stickers

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more Georgians than ever before cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office website, 328,770 votes were cast on Tuesday, which is equal to 4.6% of registered voters.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Raffensperger said 71,000 had voted by 10:30 a.m.

The early voting period runs until Friday, November 1. Click here to find polling locations and times.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!