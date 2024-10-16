Raffensperger: More than 300,000 Georgians cast ballots of the first day of early voting

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more Georgians than ever before cast their ballot on the first day of early voting.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s Office website, 328,770 votes were cast on Tuesday, which is equal to 4.6% of registered voters.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, Raffensperger said 71,000 had voted by 10:30 a.m.

The early voting period runs until Friday, November 1. Click here to find polling locations and times.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.