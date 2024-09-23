Former President Donald Trump to campaign in Georgia this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this week to discuss the tax code and US manufacturing.

The former president announced Sunday that he will deliver remarks on the tax code outlining his plan to lower taxes for business owners and highlight the importance of buying American-made goods for the economy.

The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah. The event will begin at 1 p.m.

The Republican presidential candidate’s visit comes days after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta and days after being targeted in an assassination attempt.

After the former president wraps up in Savannah, he and Vice Presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance will host a Get Out the Vote Rally in Flowery Branch on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs.

Ticket information for the rally can be found here.



