Former Pres. Trump, Gov. Kemp tour storm damage together in Augusta

By WSBTV

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after speaking at a temporary relief shelter as he visits areas impacted by Hurricane Helene, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Evans, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For the first time since the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and Governor Brian Kemp met to tour storm damage in Augusta.

Later, they delivered remarks in nearby Evans, Georgia.

“I want to thank President Trump for coming back to our state again for the second time and keeping a national focus on our state as we recover,” said Gov. Kemp.

Trump promised to help the community if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

“Whatever needs to be done, will be done,” Trump said.

This week, both Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden visited Georgia and vowed to work with Congress to provide relief funding to the area.

After the remarks, Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked the former president about his relationship with Gov. Kemp who he has criticized in the past.

“What’s your relationship like with Gov. Kemp? You’ve criticized him in the past. Do you feel differently now?” Washington asked.

“It’s great. We’ve always worked together very good. It’s good,” former Pres. Trump answered.

Washington also asked about recent polling that showed Trump Harris virtually tied in Georgia.

“Do you think you could possibly win Georgia?” Washington asked.

“We seem to be going up and she seems to be going down, so I hope we’re going to keep it that way,” Trump answered.

