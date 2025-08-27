Local

Former NFL player arrested for financial fraud in Roswell

By WSB Radio News Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Buster Skrine #38 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell police have arrested a former NFL player for financial fraud.

Darryl “Buster” Skrine was arrested Wednesday morning at a home on Pine Grove Road in Roswell.

Investigators say Skrine would use dating sites to target women. He would establish a relationship with the women telling them fictitious stories about his financial situation and ask for money.

He would promise to pay them back, but he never did.

Officer Tim Lupo with the Roswell Police Department says Skrine would used the money to finance his lavish lifestyle.

Lupo says detectives have identified three victims so far in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York, with a combined financial loss of approximately $300,000.

He also wanted in Canada for similar crimes and it’s believed there may be more victims.

