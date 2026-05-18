Former Fulton County sergeant indicted on federal excessive force charge

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A former sergeant with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is facing federal charges after allegedly using excessive force against a detainee, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Louis Brown III punched a handcuffed detainee without justification. Brown III is also accused of telling other deputies to turn off their body cameras so he would not be recorded.

However, investigators said one deputy’s body camera did capture the alleged assault on video.

The identity of the detainee was not released.

Brown has been indicted on a charge of depriving a person of civil rights, prosecutors said.

It is unclear what the motive was in this incident.

Federal authorities did not release additional details.