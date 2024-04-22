Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has announced his official retirement from the National Football League.

Ryan, who won an NFC Championship and NFL MVP award with Atlanta, and the Falcons posted a video statement on social media Monday.

In his 14 years in Atlanta, Ryan pro bowler honors four times, a league MVP title and multiple franchise records — including the most passing yards and career touchdowns. Ryan also threw for more than 4,000 passing yards for 10 straight seasons.

He made six playoff runs, including winning the 2016 NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LI.

In 2022, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. After his trade, Ryan wrote a thank you letter to the fans, where he wrote that he knew he was lucky to land in Atlanta from the moment the Falcons drafted him in 2008.

Ryan played just one season in a Colts uniform where he threw for 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Colts released Ryan in 2023 and CBS hired him as an analyst.

Ryan finishes his career with 62,792 passing yards and 381 touchdowns, per ESPN Stats and Info.

