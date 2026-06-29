Former Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with students due back in court

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Another hearing is set for Monday morning for former Douglas County teacher Maris Nichols, who is facing charges alleging she had sex with some of her students.

The hearing comes after a grand jury returned a 27-count indictment against the former Alexander High School biology teacher last week.

Nichols faces 24 felony charges, including improper sexual contact by a school employee, sexual exploitation of children, child molestation and grooming a minor. She is also charged with cruelty to children.

Prosecutors filed several new motions Friday, including a request for a protective order and a motion to quash a subpoena.

The state is also seeking to block Nichols’ subpoena for school records involving the alleged victims who attend Douglas County Schools, saying the records are being sought in an effort to impeach the students’ credibility.

According to prosecutors, Nichols violated the terms of her strict house arrest conditions 85 times, including trips to “retail stores and fast food establishments.” Her approved activities were limited to work, religious services, and legal or medical appointments.

Authorities allege Nichols had sexual encounters with at least seven teenagers while also operating an OnlyFans account.

Nichols has taught science at Alexander High School since being hired in 2023.

She was taken into custody last week and is being held without bond.