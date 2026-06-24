Former Douglas County teacher accused of sex crimes involving students indicted

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A former metro Atlanta teacher accused of having sexual relationships with multiple students has been indicted by a grand jury, according to court records.

Maris Nichols, a former teacher at Alexander High School in Douglas County, was indicted on 27 charges, including grooming a minor, sexual exploitation and improper sexual contact by a school employee. Officials said 24 of the charges are felonies.

Nichols has been ordered to turn herself in to be taken into custody on the charges.

According to court filings, prosecutors also allege Nichols violated the conditions of her house arrest dozens of times while awaiting trial.

Court records state Nichols violated her curfew 38 times and traveled outside approved locations, including restaurants and retail stores. Other court filings allege she violated the conditions of her house arrest more than 47 times.

Last week, prosecutors moved to revoke Nichols’ bond, alleging she repeatedly violated the terms of her release. Investigators say Nichols allegedly sent explicit messages and live videos to some victims.

Nichols is awaiting trial on allegations that she had sexual contact with at least six students, some of whom were younger than 16. Prosecutors allege some of the encounters occurred inside a classroom.

In one case, Nichols is accused of encouraging a female student to watch the “Fifty Shades of Grey” movies so they could discuss them afterward.

She is also accused of asking one victim to delete evidence from his phone and deny allegations when speaking with investigators.

Last month, the Douglas County School District said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations involving Nichols.

According to court records, a hearing is scheduled for next Monday morning.