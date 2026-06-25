Former Douglas County teacher appears in court on new indictment

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A former Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with multiple students made her first court appearance Thursday on a new indictment.

During the brief hearing, Maris Nichols’ attorney waived a formal reading of the arrest warrant. The case is now under the jurisdiction of Douglas County Superior Court.

Bond was not considered during Thursday’s hearing.

A previously scheduled motion hearing remains set for Monday, and Nichols is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 4.

Nichols previously taught at Alexander High School.