Former Cherokee County deputy arrested as part of federal investigation into child exploitation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Federal authorities have arrested a former Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy following a child exploitation investigation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Bunte was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Gordon County.

According to jail records, Bunte has been charged with five counts of computer/ electronic pornography and child exploitation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Bunte was employed at the adult detention center for five years.

We are working to learn more about his arrest.

