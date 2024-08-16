Former Barrow Deputy arrested by GBI for putting pepper spray in inmates food

WINDER, Ga. — A 50-year-old woman from Winder, Ga. was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for cruelty to inmates at the county jail and violating her oath of office.

According to the GBI, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Jailer Lolita Lightner was placed under investigation after a July 21 incident.

The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate after several inmates at the Barrow County Jail were affected by something believed to be pepper spray that was intentionally put in their food.

At the time, Lightner was responsible for the inmates’ care.

The GBI said that at this stage of the investigation, they believe Lightner acted alone. The now-former jailer was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Barrow County Jail.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309.

Barrrow County Sheriff for has not responded for request for comment.



