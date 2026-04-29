Former Atlanta Hawks executive sentenced to prison in $3.7M embezzlement case

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Hawks executive has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after being accused of embezzling millions from the team.

Federal prosecutors said Lester Jones stole about $3.7 million through phony expense reimbursement requests and misuse of corporate credit cards.

Jones served as an accounting executive with the Hawks and joined the organization’s front office in 2016, later rising to senior vice president of finance.

Prosecutors said the theft began in 2017 and continued through a pattern of fraudulent spending.

Jones pleaded guilty to wire fraud in December of 2025 after previously pleading not guilty.

In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay nearly $3.9 million in restitution.

According to prosecutors, Jones used company credit cards and falsified invoices to fund luxury trips, jewelry, and other personal expenses. Investigators said Jones also concealed the scheme by altering financial records and sending fake emails to make the spending appear legitimate.