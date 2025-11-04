Local

Former Atlanta Hawks executive accused of stealing millions from team

By WSB Radio News Staff
File photo. (AVNphotolab/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors say a former Atlanta Hawks executive is facing serious charges after allegedly defrauding the team out of millions of dollars over several years.

Lester Jones, who joined the organization’s front office in 2016 and rose to become senior vice president of finance, is accused of stealing more than $3.8 million from the franchise beginning in 2017.

According to prosecutors, Jones used company credit cards and falsified invoices to pay for luxury trips, jewelry, and other personal expenses. They allege he concealed the scheme by altering financial records and sending fake emails to make his personal spending appear legitimate.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!