Former Atlanta Hawks executive accused of stealing millions from team

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors say a former Atlanta Hawks executive is facing serious charges after allegedly defrauding the team out of millions of dollars over several years.

Lester Jones, who joined the organization’s front office in 2016 and rose to become senior vice president of finance, is accused of stealing more than $3.8 million from the franchise beginning in 2017.

According to prosecutors, Jones used company credit cards and falsified invoices to pay for luxury trips, jewelry, and other personal expenses. They allege he concealed the scheme by altering financial records and sending fake emails to make his personal spending appear legitimate.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing.