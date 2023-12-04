Forget a car, this suspected thief set his sights on a MARTA bus!

When a MARTA bus driver told the passenger he didn’t have enough for bus fare on Sunday, MARTA Police Lt. Ron Philistin tells WSB things quickly turned ugly.

“The suspect followed him and started making more threats. The operator continued to the gas station; and once he got inside, he saw the suspect boarding the bus and closing the door,” said Philistin.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jamaurie Lee, drove the bus for nearly 20 minutes before he was arrested in front of Stone Mountain Park.

“He (Lee) was trying to make a U-turn at the entrance. And he could not complete the U-turn so he exited the bus and started walking towards the park. That’s where Stone Mountain Park Police detained him,” said Philistin.

The joyride lasted about 20 minutes, including when Lee let a passenger on the bus get out at a Waffle House.

Police want to talk to that patron also considered a victim.

So, this was definitely a first for Lt. Philistin?

“No, unfortunately it’s not,” said Philistin.

Lee has been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle.

The bus was not damaged and no one was injured.

©2023 Cox Media Group