Local

Forget a car, this suspected thief set his sights on a MARTA bus!

By Jennifer Griffies

MARTA Bus Generic Photo In one report, a man performed a sex act next to a female driver. Another rider spat on a bus operator and another driver was punched. In three months, there were reports of more than 20 assaults. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By Jennifer Griffies

When a MARTA bus driver told the passenger he didn’t have enough for bus fare on Sunday, MARTA Police Lt. Ron Philistin tells WSB things quickly turned ugly.

“The suspect followed him and started making more threats.  The operator continued to the gas station; and once he got inside, he saw the suspect boarding the bus and closing the door,” said Philistin.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jamaurie Lee, drove the bus for nearly 20 minutes before he was arrested in front of Stone Mountain Park.

“He (Lee) was trying to make a U-turn at the entrance.  And he could not complete the U-turn so he exited the bus and started walking towards the park.  That’s where Stone Mountain Park Police detained him,” said Philistin.

The joyride lasted about 20 minutes, including when Lee let a passenger on the bus get out at a Waffle House.

Police want to talk to that patron also considered a victim.

So, this was definitely a first for Lt. Philistin?

“No, unfortunately it’s not,” said Philistin.

Lee has been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle.

The bus was not damaged and no one was injured.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!