Georgia rallies to beat Auburn in 14 innings at SEC tournament

Georgia went deep into the night before putting away host Auburn in the longest game ever played in an SEC Softball Tournament.

The 13th-ranked Bulldogs (39-15, 12-12 SEC) pulled out a 6-5 win over the Tigers in a game that lasted four hours and 21 minutes and went 14 innings.

The teams were tied 2-2 before an explosive 14th inning saw Auburn score three runs in the top of the frame only to have Georgia score four in the bottom of the inning.

Tigers’ senior KK McCrary hit the three-run homer for the Tigers in the 14th that put UGA softball on the ropes.

