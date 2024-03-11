Flood insurance premiums going down for Cobb Co. property owners

Cobb County residential and commercial property owners will save on flood insurance beginning next month.

Thanks to what county officials say is an improvement in the county’s rating system by the National Flood Insurance Program, property owners can expect a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums starting on April 1st.

The Cobb County Water System has participated in the Community Rating System program for more than 30 years, giving Cobb residents at 10% flood insurance discount since 1997.

The county’s recent increased rating with the National Flood Insurance Program is due to several floodplain management improvements by the Water System. Such improvements included acquiring land susceptible to flooding, widening stream buffers, creating dam breach zone mapping below Category 1 dams, and increasing public education through social media.

“We are excited to announce this recognition and share an example of stormwater services currently funded by our customers’ water and sewer fees,” said Judy Jones, Director of the Cobb County Water System. “Cobb County is committed to providing quality stormwater management services and is pleased that our efforts to manage stormwater and protect and educate residents have resulted in a tangible benefit for so many local families.”











