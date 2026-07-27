Five years later, Piedmont Park murder case of woman and her dog remain unsolved

ATLANTA — Friends, family and community members gathered at Piedmont Park to honor the memory of Katie Janness and her dog, Bowie, five years after they were killed in a case that remains unsolved.

Supporters held a candlelight vigil as they called for answers in one of Atlanta’s most high-profile unsolved crimes.

Janness, 40, was walking Bowie in the park early in the morning when police say the two were attacked and stabbed. Police say Janness was stabbed dozens of times.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities continue to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to a suspect.