Here’s which Georgia Bulldogs made the 2026 Preseason All-SEC teams

Georgia was well represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the media at this year’s SEC media days.

In total, 12 Bulldogs were named to the various three teams. Georgia was tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.

The Bulldogs placed four players on the first team, as offensive tackle Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo represented the offensive line. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield, as safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson earned the nod.

On the second team, Georgia had five players make the cut. Running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were selected. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were tabbed as the second-team defensive honors.

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