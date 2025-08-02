Reward increased to $25K for information on Piedmont Park murder case of Katie Janness and her dog

ATLANTA, GA — Four years after her brutal murder in Piedmont Park, Atlanta police announce the reward in the killing of Katie Janness is now up to $25,000.

Janness and her dog, Bowie, were found stabbed to death inside the park entrance on July 28th, 2021. She was 40 years old.

Police reported that she had been stabbed more than 50 times, and the letters “FAT” were carved into her chest and torso.

It was the first murder at Piedmont Park since 2009.

“She hasn’t had justice,” Kristy Stupka, a friend of Janness, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s frustration, there’s anger, all that kind of stuff you work through for a semblance of peace, but I would like for everybody to have more peace with this.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.