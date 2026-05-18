Five injured after boat explosion on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, GA — A boat explosion on Lake Lanier sent five people to the hospital on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said they responded to a fire in Landshark Cove at Lake Lanier Islands.

A DNR spokesman said a flash explosion occurred inside the hull of the vessel.

One person was ejected into the water, and nearby boaters rescued the individual.

All five injured were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Their identities and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The explosion remains under investigation.