Local

Five injured after boat explosion on Lake Lanier

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fireworks over Lake Lanier Here are some more photos from the fireworks show Hall County put on at Laurel Park over Lake Lanier (Nelson Hicks)
By WSB Radio News Staff

HALL COUNTY, GA — A boat explosion on Lake Lanier sent five people to the hospital on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said they responded to a fire in Landshark Cove at Lake Lanier Islands.

A DNR spokesman said a flash explosion occurred inside the hull of the vessel.

One person was ejected into the water, and nearby boaters rescued the individual.

All five injured were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Their identities and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

The explosion remains under investigation.



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