Five Atlanta firefighters hospitalized after crash in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Five Atlanta firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a crash involving a fire truck in Buckhead Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the collision happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Lenox Road Northeast and Peachtree Road Northeast while firefighters were responding to an emergency call.

Officials said the fire truck was operating with its emergency lights and sirens activated. The vehicle came to a complete stop before proceeding through the intersection when it was struck by a passenger vehicle.

There were five firefighters on board the truck at the time of the crash. Atlanta Fire Rescue said all five were transported for evaluation and are in stable condition.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was evaluated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital.

Authorities said the driver of the passenger vehicle was issued a citation.

The crash remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.