First cicada bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Friday is a big day for something that is only seen once every couple of centuries.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee, Wisc. is celebrating the emergence of cicadas by unveiling the first Cicada Bobblehead.

Due to an unusual overlap of the lifecycles of two types (or broods) of cicadas, trillions of the insects are expected to emerge in the United States by the end of June, especially in the Midwest. The 13- and 17-year cicadas only emerge in the midwestern and eastern U.S. in the same year every 221 years, with 2024 being the first such year since 1803.

“We’re excited to create this bobblehead celebrating the triumphant return of the cicada,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The sounds of summer have taken on a new meaning in 2024 with the arrival of the popular insects. This bobblehead is a must-have for cicada lovers everywhere!”

Positioned on a base bearing its name across the front with a grass-like texture on top, the cicada bobblehead features its prominent red eyes set wide apart, short antennae, and membranous wings.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

According to a release issued by the museum, the one-of-a-kind bobbleheads are expected to ship in November, costing $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

According Nancy Hinkle, the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences professor in the Department of Entomology, “Brood XIX (Brood 19) is Georgia’s only 13-year cicada. The Great Southern Brood is the largest periodical cicada brood in North America, covering at least a dozen states in the Southeast.”

The periodical cicadas emerging this month began their journey in 2011. The nymphs have spent 12 years and 11 months below ground, sucking sap and gaining nutrients from tree roots. After nearly 13 years underground, the cicada nymphs will all emerge from the soil within one month.

Hinkle also stated that cicadas have useful benefits to the environment.

“Bodies of dead cicadas fall into lakes to feed fish and to the ground to nourish wildlife; those not consumed will decompose and fertilize the soil,” Hinkle said. “In fact, it is beneficial to the tree — it’s like nature’s pruning service. Next winter there will be less risk of ice damage because the weak branch tips have been removed.”

CAES newswire’s Jordan Powers contributed to this report.