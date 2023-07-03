Fireworks sales top 2.3 billion dollars in 2023

CBS News reports that Americans are breaking the record this year, clearing last year’s numbers by over $100 million dollars.

The director of the American Pyrotechnics Association says that the timing of the holiday has helped. The fact that the Fourth falls on a Tuesday gives Americans the entire weekend, plus Monday, to shop for fireworks. It’s making a difference, too!

Firework sales exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as professional shows declined over 75% and private demand skyrocketed over 90%.

On average, Americans are spending 3x more on fireworks than they did in 2012. Midwesterners and Southerners spend the most, about double that of their counterparts in the Northeast and West of the country.









