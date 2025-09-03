Firefighters battling blaze at multi-million dollar mansion in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, GA — Atlanta firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a massive Buckhead mansion.

It’s located at 490 West Paces Ferry Road. No one was in the home when the fire started.

The home was currently undergoing renovations undertaken by former owner “Big Papa” Lee Najjar.

Najjar is a real estate investor and was portrayed as the “sugar daddy” of Kim Zolciak-Biermann from the Real Housewives of Atlanta reality tv show.

According to Yahoo, the home has also been featured in several films and tv productions, including Zombieland, MTV Cribs, and HGTV’s “Million Dollar Rooms”.

It was sold in June of 2023 for $8.5M.