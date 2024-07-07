Fire truck gets in head-on collision while responding to fire in Cobb Co., 2 injured

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a head-on collision involving a car and a fire truck.

On Saturday at about 12:52 p.m., a ladder truck with the Cobb County Fire Department was responding to a fire at a business with its sirens and lights activated.

At the intersection of Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road, the truck had a head-on collision with a silver sedan.

The fire truck was redirected during the crash and hit a utility pole, snapping it into several pieces.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

One of the four firefighters in the ladder truck was injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.



