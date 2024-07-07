Local

Fire truck gets in head-on collision while responding to fire in Cobb Co., 2 injured

By WSBTV

Fire truck gets in head-on collision while responding to fire in Cobb Co., 2 injured

By WSBTV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a head-on collision involving a car and a fire truck.

On Saturday at about 12:52 p.m., a ladder truck with the Cobb County Fire Department was responding to a fire at a business with its sirens and lights activated.

At the intersection of Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road, the truck had a head-on collision with a silver sedan.

The fire truck was redirected during the crash and hit a utility pole, snapping it into several pieces.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

One of the four firefighters in the ladder truck was injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!