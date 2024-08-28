Local

Fire reported at Cobb County elementary school, parents say buses are being diverted

Fire at Tritt Elementary School

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire has been reported at a Cobb County elementary school.

The fire happened at Tritt Elementary School on Post Oak Tritt Road Wednesday morning. Several fire trucks have been seen at the school.

The school district issued a statement saying the building was unoccupied and was due to an HVAC problem.

“The start of the school day was disrupted due to smoke from an early morning HVAC issue,” the district said. “No students were in the building and students are safe. The Fire Department arrived quickly and resolved the issue, and we are currently assessing the building and any necessary changes to the schedule.”

Parents said that their students’ buses are being diverted to nearby Hightower Middle School.

It’s unclear what started the fire or how long the school will be impacted.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!