Fire reported at Cobb County elementary school, parents say buses are being diverted

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire has been reported at a Cobb County elementary school.

The fire happened at Tritt Elementary School on Post Oak Tritt Road Wednesday morning. Several fire trucks have been seen at the school.

The school district issued a statement saying the building was unoccupied and was due to an HVAC problem.

“The start of the school day was disrupted due to smoke from an early morning HVAC issue,” the district said. “No students were in the building and students are safe. The Fire Department arrived quickly and resolved the issue, and we are currently assessing the building and any necessary changes to the schedule.”

Parents said that their students’ buses are being diverted to nearby Hightower Middle School.

It’s unclear what started the fire or how long the school will be impacted.