Fire destroys multiple units at metro Atlanta townhouse complex

ATLANTA — A fire ripped through a townhouse complex in Kennesaw, leaving all 12 units uninhabitable, but no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to 1575 Ridenour Parkway, where they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building.

Lt. Steve Bennett says crews immediately began searching the building and evacuating residents.

“An immediate search and evacuation of the building was initiated from the top floor down. We did not find any people, we did get a dog and a cat out who got reunited with their owners,” Bennett said.

Officials say a neighbor who called in the fire also helped alert residents.

“A neighbor who had called in the fire had run across the street and was knocking on doors and getting people out,” Bennett said.

Crews determined all occupants had safely exited the building. There were no injuries reported to residents or firefighters.

Bennett says the damage is extensive.

“12 units in the building, all of the units are uninhabitable, with four heavily damaged by fire, and the other 8 with significant water and smoke damage,” Bennett said.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.