Fire crews investigating burned emissions testing building in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are on the scene of a burned up emissions testing building in the parking lot of a Henry County gas station.

The building is located at Hwy. 155 and Fairview Road in Henry County near the DeKalb County line.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw the emissions building severely burned.

It appears that a burned car is also sitting inside the building.

Officials haven’t commented on what led up to the building being burned or if it’s being treated as suspicious.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt.