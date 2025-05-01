Fight at Martin Luther King Jr. High in DeKalb sparks call for parent accountability

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — After a video surfaced of a fight between a teacher and several students at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, the Georgia Federation of Teachers is calling for major changes to school discipline policies, including consequences for parents.

“Students who want to learn and teachers who want to teach, need to have an optimum learning and teaching environment,” said Verdaillia Turner, president of the group. She suggests parents should face community service or fines in some cases. The organization wants these measures implemented statewide for all K-12 public schools.

The teacher involved is on administrative leave, and three students have been suspended while the incident is under investigation.

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton addressed the incident this week during a visit to the school. While acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, he disagreed with blaming parents.

“I’ve never had a situation where I felt like it was the parents’ fault,” he said, emphasizing the need for structural support within schools. “It was something that we were able to structurally support and address.”

The incident remains under investigation as calls for stricter discipline measures grow.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story