DeKalb superintendent responds to viral MLK High fight, urges no rush to judgment

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A viral video showing a physical altercation between a teacher and students at Martin Luther King Jr. High School is now a central part of an ongoing investigation, according to DeKalb County school officials.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, prompted Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton to speak out, urging the public not to rush to judgment or criminalize the students involved.

“There’s a story behind each and every one of those young men, and they are not criminals,” Horton said. “There was an incident that occurred, and to be honest, there’s more to it than meets the eye.”

While three students have been charged with battery, the teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Horton emphasized that the video circulating online shows only a portion of the interaction; specifically, the moments after a verbal altercation and an attempt to break up the dispute.

In response, both the superintendent and the school’s principal say they are using the video as a learning opportunity to implement new strategies to prevent future conflicts. These include mentorship programs and de-escalation training for both staff and students.

“There are some factors that we are aware of that could have prevented this,” Horton added. “We’re looking into that right now.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story