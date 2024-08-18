Local

Fentanyl, meth found during drug bust at Carroll County home

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police said they found illegal drugs at a home in Carrollton.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 1, Carrollton police conducted a search warrant at a home on Elder Circle, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Officials said it was evidence that Gregory Parks, 58, was allegedly selling illegal drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

During the search, Carrollton investigators found fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, and marijuana. Investigators said they also found items related to drug distribution.

Parks was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Sale of fentanyl
  • Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with intent to distribute

The Carrollton Police Department encourages all citizens to report any suspicious drug-related activities by leaving a tip via their website, or app, or by calling 770-834-4451.


