“Fell to my knees:” Forsyth County boat storage facility nearly destroyed in strong storms

CUMMING, Ga. — Strong storms caused widespread damage in Forsyth County Thursday night, including temporarily cutting power to the county’s water treatment plan.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Matt Johnson was in Cumming, where a boat storage facility sustained damage to nearly all of its 40 stalls.

Candy Hammond owns Hammond’s Boat Storage, where the storms sent tin from the roofs of the boat stalls into a nearby field.

“A lot of just total destruction,” Hammond said. “My husband and I built this, and he’s passed away. And I just kind of fell to my knees. It was just very scary, the wind was blowing, trees were laying sideways, and it was just obviously something more than just a rainstorm.”

Hammond’s has weathered some storm damage since it opened in 1989, but nothing like this.

“Something like this comes through and it hits you pretty hard,” Hammond said.

By Friday morning, the community had shown up to let the Hammond family know that they won’t let her do the hard work alone.

“I’ve got a lot of guys that’s dropped everything they’ve done, they’ve canceled their appointments, they’ve lost out on money just to help, and we appreciate every single one of them,” Hammond said.

The number of damaged buildings is still being put together by crews who are surveying the county.

The clean-up won’t happen in a day, but Hammond is happy she has help to make sure what she built with her husband lasts many more decades.

“It feels really good to know the community is really stepping in and helping us out a lot,” Hammond said.

Power issues were still an issued in the northern part of the county Friday night.

