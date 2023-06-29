Feline parvo outbreak forces Georgia animal shelter to stop taking in owner-surrendered cats

(ATHENS, Ga.) — A north Georgia animal shelter will not accept any cats surrendered by their owners for the next two weeks as it deals with an illness outbreak.

The Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Department says it has confirmed cases of feline panleukopenia, which is also known as pan leuk or feline parvo.

At least two litters of kittens tested positive for it on Sunday in the sick cat room and kitten room. The two rooms are now under quarantine until July 10.

With the outbreak, the shelter will only take in stray cats and cannot accept any cats that are surrendered by their owners because of the space.

“Owner reclaims of cats will continue, although owners will be advised of a potential exposure to panleukopenia and to contact their vet immediately if their cat starts to act ill. Cat adoptions will also continue in the cat adoption area.”

Other services are not impacted at this time and the dog area of the shelter is separate from the cat area, so it will remain open.

Officials said feline panleukopenia is a “highly contagious” disease with a high mortality rate. It is mainly seen in kittens because they can’t be vaccinated until they are six weeks old. Cases are also common in unvaccinated cats.

The Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Department is in contact with animal protection division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture to check with other shelters that may have been impacted.

