FDA, doctors warn about compounded Ozempic

ATLANTA — It’s a popular drug that millions of people are taking now to lose weight, but the federal government and doctors are warning users about some versions of the drug Ozempic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says improperly compounded versions of the drug can have serious consequences.

Channel 2 Action News went to several weight loss clinics across metro Atlanta that say they are selling the compounded version of the drug.

“I am on the semaglutide, the Ozempic,” said Ivanna Parra. Taking the compounded version is a risk she said she is willing to take to get to her goal weight.

“It’s been good. I’ve been able to lose 15 pounds,” Parra added.

However, officials with the FDA have received “adverse event reports after patients used compounded semaglutide.”

Experts add that “patients should not use a compounded drug if an approved drug is available to treat a patient.

“Patients and health care professionals should understand that the agency does not review compounded versions of these drugs for safety, effectiveness, or quality.”

Officials say they have also received reports that in some cases, “compounders may be using salt forms of semaglutide, including semaglutide sodium and semaglutide acetate.”

According to the FDA’s website, the salt forms are “different active ingredients than is used the approved drugs, which contain the base form of semaglutide.

“The agency is not aware of any basis for compounding using the salt forms that would meet the FD&C requirements for types of active ingredients that can be compounded.” Read more here.





