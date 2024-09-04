FBI investigating Alpharetta business, seeking victimized investors

The FBI is seeking investors of an Alpharetta-based company who may turn out to be victims of a Ponzi scheme.

A civil suit from the Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Drive Planning and its CEO Todd Burkhalter of a $300 million Ponzi scheme. Now FBI Atlanta, who says there are at least 2,000 potential victims worldwide, is launching a criminal probe.

“He then used the funds to purchase a multimillion dollar yacht and condo, among other things. He once ran for mayor of Johns Creek,” the FBI’s press release stated. “His wife is also named in the complaint, which says the defendants encouraged people to tap their savings, their IRAs, and even lines of credit to invest, promising investors 10% returns every three months.”

The SEC complaint states investors’ money was spent on jewels and high-end goods; chartering $4.6 million worth of private jets and luxury car services; and a $3 million yacht. There’s also a ranch in Fanin County, a clothing business in Blue Ridge, and a condo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with Drive Planning at this time. The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a complaint in the United States District Court-for the Northern District of Georgia.

Investors are asked to fill out a form on the website listed below and to encourage any other investors of Drive Planning LLC they may know to fill out the form as well.

https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/victim-services/seeking-victim-information/seeking-investor-information-in-drive-planning-investigation



