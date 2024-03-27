Fayette County Animal Control warns public of rabies case in Peachtree City

Peachtree City, Ga. — The Fayette County Animal Control is warning people about an incident with an aggressive cat behind the Crosstown Kroger on March 22.

Officer Madelyn Besse of Fayette County Animal Control says around 11:30am on Friday, March 22, they received a call about an aggressive cat who had bitten someone.

The incident occurred at 564 Crosstown Drive near the golf cart paths behind the Crosstown Kroger.

The victim said the cat was a black and white short-haired male.

Before he was bitten himself, the victim stated that he heard people screaming near the area.

The cat was captured and tested positive for rabies.

Fayette County Animal Control is asking if you or anyone you know might have been scratched or bitten by this cat, please seek medical care. Additionally, please call the shelter at 770-631-7210 extension 0 to provide further information on this or other incidents.

Officer Besse warns people to be aware of your surroundings and do not pet or pick up stray animals.