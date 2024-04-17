Father of 4 dies after being pinned by RV at Coweta tire shop, officials say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Georgia father of four was killed when he was pinned by an RV at a Coweta County business.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Newnan police, Timothy “TJ” Welling, an employee at Buck’s Tires on Temple Avenue, died after being pinned by an RV.

A GoFundMe has been organized by Michele Umlauf, who identifies herself as Welling’s sister.

According to Umlauf, Welling was the father of four children.

“They are all struggling at the loss of a dad, husband and friend. Anything will help,” Umlaut wrote.