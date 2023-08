CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — All lanes at I-675 southbound in Clayton County are shut down after a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:09 a.m. just after Exit 5 on I-675 southbound.

Clayton County police said delays are expected to last for multiple hours.

At this time it is unclear how long the lanes will be closed, drivers are asked to use I-75 or Moreland Ave/ Highway 42 as alternate routes.

