Family of teen charged in Hall County teacher’s death expresses remorse

HALL COUNTY, GA — The family of 18-year-old Jayden Wallace says they feel “deep remorse” after a prank led to the death of Hall County teacher Jason Hughes.

Wallace’s family says Hughes meant the world to their son. In a statement, Wallace pledged to live the remainder of his life in a way that honors the memory of the teacher.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes was struck and killed by a truck when a group of teens went to his home to roll trees with toilet paper. Wallace faces charges of first-degree vehicular homicide.

Hughes’ family supports dropping the charges.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $440,000 for Hughes’ family.