Hall County teacher killed in apparent prank gone wrong, police say

HALL COUNTY, GA — A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $200,000 for the family of a Hall County teacher and coach who died in what police describe as a prank gone wrong.

Authorities say a group of students went to the home of North Hall High School teacher Jason Hughes to wrap his house in toilet paper.

Police say Hughes confronted the group, then tripped and fell and was run over by one of the students.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jayden Wallace is charged with vehicular homicide. The other students involved face misdemeanor charges.