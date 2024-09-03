Family says longtime airport employee shot to death moments after getting off MARTA bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family wants answers after their loved one was robbed, shot, and killed, then left on the side of the road just feet from his home.

Corey Jackson Jr., 28, was shot to death on Friday night.

His family said he had just gotten off work at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and took a MARTA bus home, just like he did every day. He’d worked at the airport for a decade.

Police said someone shot and killed him just after he got off the bus around 2 a.m.

His mother, Queshon Walker, is struggling to come to terms with what happened. The family believes Corey was robbed.