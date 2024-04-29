Family members identify 2 members of film crew critically injured in crash on metro Atlanta set

Family members have identified two of the three film workers injured in a serious car crash while on a movie set in Villa Rica.

The movie, “The Pickup,” stars Eddie Murphy.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened on April 20 at Stockmar Airport during a stunt sequence for the movie involving a GMC C6 armored car and a BMW X5. The GMC was trying to execute a PIT maneuver when the car became entangled and flipped over.

Two crew members in the armored car were ejected. A third remained inside the vehicle but was also seriously injured.

Family members identified two of the injured crew members as Marvin Haven and Wayne Rowe on two GoFundMe accounts.

Haven is currently in the intensive care unit with broken ribs, multiple fractures in his neck and back, a shattered scapula, a punctured lung and a skull fracture.

“We are so grateful and blessed that our beloved friend is still alive, but his road to recovery will undoubtedly be long, difficult, and faced with unimaginable challenges,” friends wrote on the GoFundMe for Haven.

Haven has worked as a dolly grip for more than 26 years, friends said.

“When Marvin wasn’t working, he loved to live life with passion,” friends said on the GoFundMe. “Fiercely devoted to his beautiful wife Melissa, and all his family and friends. He loves traveling, fishing, and is a dedicated 49′ers fan!”

As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $116,000 for Haven.

On a GoFundMe for Rowe, his wife said he has multiple fractures in his back, a broken wrist and a significant head laceration.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that he survived, and while we are profoundly grateful for his life, the journey ahead towards recovery is daunting and filled with challenges,” his wife wrote.

Rowe lives in North Idaho and has been in the film industry for 13 years.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised more than $24,000 for Rowe.

