Local

Family identifies 6-year-old Paulding County student who died on school field trip

By Ashley Simmons
6-year-old girls on field trip A McGarity Elementary School student died on Wednesday during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart.
By Ashley Simmons

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — The family of a young Paulding County girl who died during a school field trip has identified her as 6-year-old Victoria King.

King, a student at McGarity Elementary School, died last week while visiting Carlton Farms in Rockmart. Authorities say she was found in a pool next to a home on the property.

In a statement, King’s aunts and uncles said the family remains in deep grief and is struggling with unanswered questions. They say they have not been told how school staff lost track of her or how she ended up at the pool.

The medical examiner is working to determine her exact cause of death.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!