Paulding County elementary student dies after medical emergency on field trip

POLK COUNTY, GA — A Paulding County elementary school student has died after suffering a medical emergency during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart.

According to officials, the McGarity Elementary School student experienced a medical incident just after noon while visiting the farm with classmates. Adults on scene began life-saving measures before first responders arrived around 12:15 p.m. Polk County authorities say crews took over and transported the child to the hospital, but she did not survive.

In a letter to families, McGarity Elementary’s principal said the school community’s “hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones.” Counselors will be available for students and staff to help them process the loss.

Officials say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation into the child’s death remains ongoing. The student’s name has not been released.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story