Family identifies 13-year-old Ga. boy killed in ATV crash

WHIGHAM, Ga. — Family members have identified a 13-year-old Georgia boy who was killed in an ATV accident last week.

Linden Phillips was a seventh grader at Whigham School in Grady County, which is in south Georgia.

Phillips was riding his dirt bike when he was hit by a commercial vehicle on March 18.

“Linden loved life, he loved fishing and camping and he loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by all,” family members said on a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

Phillips’ friends held a lantern send-off for him over the weekend.

The community has raised nearly $3,000 for the family.

