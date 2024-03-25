Family identifies 13-year-old Ga. boy killed in ATV crash

WHIGHAM, Ga. — Family members have identified a 13-year-old Georgia boy who was killed in an ATV accident last week.
Linden Phillips was a seventh grader at Whigham School in Grady County, which is in south Georgia.
Phillips was riding his dirt bike when he was hit by a commercial vehicle on March 18.
“Linden loved life, he loved fishing and camping and he loved his family dearly. He will be greatly missed by all,” family members said on a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses.
Phillips’ friends held a lantern send-off for him over the weekend.
The community has raised nearly $3,000 for the family.
