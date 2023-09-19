Family, friends searching for answers after former Atlanta assistant principal killed in Chicago

ATLANTA — Family and friends of a former Atlanta Assistant Principal who was shot and killed in Chicago are pushing for answers after the suspected shooter was released without being charged.

Pictures from the family of 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph show a smile that greeted students and parents at KIPP Strive every day.

“He always came up to us, when we would drop the kids off he would always be there at the door saying hello,” said parent Latifah Ali.

Joseph’s impact was big at KIPP STRIVE Academy and KIPP Vision Primary School where he served as an assistant principal for five years. But parents were left to have tough conversations with the elementary and middle school students when he was killed last week.

“It’s not something they see all the time,” said Ali.

Joseph left KIPP and was working as an assistant principal at a Chicago charter school.

Police say Joseph was in the high rise where he was living when he got into a confrontation with another man who shot the educator. Joseph died at the hospital.

Over the weekend, police said the shooter who had a concealed carry license, was released without being charged. Those who knew Joseph want answers.

“We’re just going to continue to push for more answers, for security footage, people have ring door cameras. I think we want and I want as his friend just to have some transparency,” said Sheree Oats.

“There’s a lot more questions than there are answers,” said Ali.

There is a balloon release scheduled at West End Park in honor of Joseph on Tuesday evening.

