Family of Dunwoody teen who died after medical emergency waiting for test results

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Dunwoody High School student who died after a medical emergency in class said they are still waiting on test results to determine if drugs played a role in their loved one’s death.

On Monday evening, Pamela Dieguez confirmed that her sister, Mia, 15, was rushed to a hospital after suffering a medical emergency during the school day.

“They (school officials) told me that she went to the restroom and when she came back to the classroom, she put her head on her desk and the next thing they knew she was on the floor,” Dieguez said.

“They’re doing an autopsy, so I don’t know exactly what was taken,” she added.

Dieguez explained that she recently learned that her sister had been buying Percocet from an unidentified classmate.

“So I called the principal this morning to let them know that I would like them to do a search or figure out who is selling them to my sister,” she said.

As of Monday evening, no one was in custody or facing charges.

Deiguez explained how her sister was the youngest of five children.

“She was the baby of the family,” she added. “Everyone else is four or five years older than her.”

Deiguez explained that she became her sister’s legal guardian after their mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Deiguez said her sister had dreams of serving in the military after high school.

During the emergency, the school was placed on lockdown for two hours, according to multiple students.

The family is now trying to raise money to help bury Mia.

If you would like to help, here is the GoFundMe link.