15-year-old girl dies after medical emergency at Dunwoody High School

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 15-year-old high school girl has died after a medical emergency at Dunwoody High School Monday afternoon.

Her identity and condition have not been released.

School officials have not released information on what led to her death.

“The incident occurred as many students were testing,” the principal said in a letter to students. “After the medical emergency, the school was put on lockdown to limit movement within the building.”

Student Thomas Tran said he had no idea what was going on when the lunchroom went on lockdown.

“They didn’t even tell us when we were getting dismissed, just to stay in the seats,” Tran said.

The school will have a crisis team in place tomorrow morning.

“Everyone reacts to death differently. Our priority is respecting each other’s feelings and emotions,” the school’s principal, Tom Bass, wrote. “As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions.”