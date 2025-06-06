Family of brothers found dead on Bell Mountain set to speak out

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Grieving family members of twin brothers who were found shot to death in Georgia are set to speak on Friday morning after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled their deaths were a suicide-suicide.

The GBI recently released its final report on the deaths of Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Raheem Lewis, ruling the case a suicide-suicide last month.

The 19-year-olds were found dead from gunshot wounds on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee on March 8, prompting an extensive investigation by state and local authorities.

According to the GBI, cell phone data tracked the brothers from their home in Gwinnett County to Bell Mountain, and video surveillance confirmed they were alone upon arrival.

The GBI report also notes that only Naazir Lewis had purchased an airline ticket to Boston, although he never boarded the flight. Investigators say Naazir also purchased the ammunition used in the shooting.